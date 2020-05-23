Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is facing charges of homicide and assault on a child after his 7-year-old daughter was found dead in their home early Saturday, the Stockton Police Department said.
Officers responded at around 4:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of Candlewood Way to conduct a welfare check on the child.
The young girl was located unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities said the girl’s father, Billey Williams, 30, was taken into custody.
Detectives ask that anyone with information on the situation please contact the police department.