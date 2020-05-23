Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – An arrest has been made in connection to the stabbing death of a 44-year-old man in late April, the Stockton Police Department announced on Saturday.
Officers responded just after 9 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Church Street and Harrison Street, authorities said.
Stockton police said the suspect was identified as Tomas Dias, 56, who was wanted in connection to the April 26 fatal stabbing that occurred in the 500 block of West Sonora Street.
Dias was handed over to homicide detectives and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he faces homicide charges.