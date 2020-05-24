Comments
AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man slipped off a rock and fell to his death in the Bear River Resort area on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said authorities were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to the area near the Cole Creek campgrounds regarding the fall.
Amador County authorities weren’t able to recover the body until about 6 a.m. on Sunday due to the time of the fall the previous night and the rugged terrain in the area.
The sheriff’s office said emergency personnel responding to the reports of the fall located the victim, a 25-year-old male, about 300 feet down a steep cliff.
Despite lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.