SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are at the scene of a large haystack that caught on fire in Sacramento County on Monday morning.

The scene is off Arno Road, between Elk Grove and Galt.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

A plume of smoke can be seen off Highway 99, but no significant traffic impacts have been reported.

Firefighters with the Cosumnes Fire Department are at the scene battling the flames.

