SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are at the scene of a large haystack that caught on fire in Sacramento County on Monday morning.
The scene is off Arno Road, between Elk Grove and Galt.
Crews on scene of large haystack fire off Arno Rd pic.twitter.com/48xAe7mfyQ
— Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 25, 2020
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
A plume of smoke can be seen off Highway 99, but no significant traffic impacts have been reported.
Firefighters with the Cosumnes Fire Department are at the scene battling the flames.