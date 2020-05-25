



One popular public park in Sacramento is so crowded this Memorial Day that some visitors are being turned away.

Over 1,000 people have desce nded on Discovery Park in Sacramento, prompting park officials to shut the park down to vehicle traffic. The parking lots are completely full, but pedestrians are still walking in, which is still allowed — for now.

You could see hundreds of people on the beach around 5 p.m. where a CBS13 camera was set up. Visitors brought barbecues and umbrellas, but what they didn’t bring were masks. Very few appeared to be socially distancing.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Concerns Lead To Low Turnout, Cancellation Of Some Memorial Day Services In Sacramento

Around 3:30 p.m., park rangers decided to the park to car traffic, and they say, if crowd control does become a challenge, rangers will stop people from entering on foot as well.

One person told CBS13 reporter Velena Jones that the coronavirus quarantine is over and they’re out there to celebrate. He’s just one of the many people out enjoying the beach as if it was a normal Memorial Day weekend.

Park Rangers are concerned because the crowds have been tough for their personnel to manage. They have all hands on deck to make sure they are able to contain these crowds so far. They have had to issue some citations for people bringing alcohol to the park.