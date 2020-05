NBA In Talks With Disney About July Return Date In OrlandoThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in talks with The Walt Disney Company about resuming the 2019-2020 season in late July at one of its facilities.

Basketball Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With CoronavirusBasketball Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The head coach of Georgetown's men's basketball team is "under care and isolated at a local hospital," according to a statement on Twitter.

AEW Double Or Nothing Picks: Can Brodie Lee Take Down Jon Moxley?This Double or Nothing will look very different from the grand All Elite Wrestling unveiling, but expect the same high-caliber level of matches.

All Elite Keeping Wrestlers Safe As Double Or Nothing ApproachesAll Elite Wrestling looks to blow the roof off at Double or Nothing, while practicing safe social distancing and not allowing fans to attend.