SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Retail stores across California can now reopen with strict limitations to stop the spread of coronavirus, the state announced on Memorial Day.

The California Department of Public Health announced on Monday that the guidance for retailers they had released to several counties over the past few weeks now applies statewide. The guidance allows for stores to reopen as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Previously, only counties that had been given the green light to push further into phase 2 of reopening were given that advanced guidance. However, as of last week, a majority of counties – including all in the greater Sacramento area – had been given the go-ahead.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers: 🔷 Positive cases: 94,558

🔹 Confirmed hospitalizations: 3,015

🔹 Confirmed ICU hospitalizations: 1,062

California COVID-19, By The Numbers: 🔷 Positive cases: 94,558

🔹 Confirmed hospitalizations: 3,015

🔹 Confirmed ICU hospitalizations: 1,062

🔹 Deaths: 3,795

Counties can still pump the brakes and go at their own pace, however, under the guidance. Areas where COVID-19 infection rates are low can allow their stores to reopen, while areas seeing hot spots can take a slower approach.

Malls and restaurants have been reopening with the new guidelines. Last week, the Roseville Galleria reopened to in-store shopping in time for the Memorial Day weekend holiday – the unofficial start of summer.

As of Monday, Arden Fair Mall was only open for curbside pickup. Mall representatives said they were waiting on Sacramento County’s guidance, which was given out on Friday.

Many restaurants in the Sacramento area resumed offering dine-in service over the weekend. However, patrons seating is now limited to the point where many municipalities are now letting restaurants temporarily expand their outdoor seating.

The state’s new statewide guidance on retailers was released in conjunction with their rules for allowing in-person religious services to resume. Worship services can now be held, the state says, but strict limits on the number of congregants need to be enforced.