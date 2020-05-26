WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after reportedly driving under the influence and crashing into two cars.

Woodland police said the hit-and-run crash happened around 1:17 p.m. at the intersection of E. Main Street and East Street. An officer witnessed the crash and pursued the suspect vehicle after it took off from the scene.

The suspect was stopped near Third Street and Lincoln Avenue and found to be under the influence, police said. He was identified as 41-year-old Jason Zurney. Police said Zurney had a blood alcohol level of .30, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

He was booked int he Yolo County Jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in injury, felony DUI resulting in injury, failing to yield, and driving without a license.

The parties involved in the crash were treated for their injuries at the scene and released.