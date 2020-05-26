GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened early Tuesday afternoon at a senior home in Gold River.

The scene is at the Eskaton Lodge Gold River Retirement Community.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a man went to the facility around 1:15 p.m. then shot and killed a woman who was a resident. He then shot and killed himself, deputies say.

Investigators say the man is believed to have been the husband of the woman who was killed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told CBS13 it’s unknown at this point if the man ever entered the facility. He was found outside of the building and she was found inside.

No other information about the incident, including exactly where at the facility it took place, has been released at this point.

Updates to follow.