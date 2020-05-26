Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A box of ammunition blocked a lane on eastbound Highway 50 at 59th Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol, callers reported the box of rifle rounds in the #2 lane around 2:15 p.m.
When an officer arrived, they found a live shotgun and pistol along with the ammunition blocking all lanes of the highway.
As the officer was assessing the situation, CHP said rounds began to go off. Highway 50 was closed for about 20 minutes as the rounds were cleared from the roadway.
No one was hurt by the rounds, which were taken to the CHP Academy range for disposal.
It’s unclear why the rounds went off.