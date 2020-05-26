



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement said the homeless camps along the river made thermal imaging difficult to use while searching for 5-year-old Ziyon Butler Monday night near Discovery Park.

Butler was found Tuesday morning under the bridge near the park. He was last seen near the beach at Discovery Park with family around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

A law enforcement spokesperson told CBS13 it was tough to use the thermal imaging in that area due to the number of trees and hundreds of homeless encampments along the American River.

Some of the homeless people worry the worst when it comes to the criminal element living among them. Robert Witt has been living in the area for a couple of months. He was one of dozens of people who police interviewed in the search for the five-year-old boy.

“There is people out here who will take kids, it’s a shame,” Witt said.

While Ziyon was found, it brings to light to how difficult it is to find someone in the dark, with so many living along the water’s edge.

“They should probably go through and hand everyone a voucher so we can clean the mess up and give everyone else place to live beside the river,” a man said.