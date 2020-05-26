  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Patterson News

PATTERSON (CBS13) — A family was forced to evacuate after a three-alarm fire at a Patterson home early Tuesday morning.

The scene was along South Hartley Street and Chesterfield Drive.

Scene of the fire Tuesday morning. (Credit: Patterson Firefighters’ Association)

Firefighters arrived and found heavy flames coming from the home. Several agencies responded to help, including West Stanislaus Fire, Cal Fire, Newman Firefighters, Turlock Firefighters and the Stanislaus FIU.

Crews believe the fire started in a shed behind the house, but exactly what sparked the flames is unclear at this point.

No one was hurt in the incident, firefighters say.

Comments

Leave a Reply