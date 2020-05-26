



SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Sacramento County says hair salons can reopen under new state guidelines at midnight Tuesday.

Hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that barbershops and hair salons can reopen, Sacramento County revised its health order to allow them to open. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

California issued a lengthy set of rules Tuesday for reopening barbershops and hair salons. Among them:

—Workers and customers must wear face coverings. Workers should also use eye protection and gloves.

—All workers must be screened for temperature or symptoms at the beginning of their shift along with any vendors or contractors entering the establishment. Workers may alternatively self-screen at home, and should be encouraged to stay home if exhibiting symptoms.

—Customers should be screened and businesses should cancel or reschedule customers who show any signs of illness.

—Plans must be in place for frequent cleaning of high-traffic areas and work stations. Amenities such as magazines, books, coffee and water must be removed. A new smock or cape should be provided to each customer.

—Physical distancing of at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) must be maintained except during hair cutting and other close-contact services. If appropriate for the service, customers should be requested to arrive with freshly cleaned hair.

—Appointments should be staggered to reduce congestion and allow enough time for cleaning between each customer’s visit. Customers should wait outside or in their cars to avoid congregating. Workers should not serve multiple customers at the same time.

—Customers must be encouraged to use credit cards or exact cash.

—Non-electric tools such as shears and electrical tools should be cleaned. Workers must wear gloves when handling dirty linens.

Newsom noted that his office and the legislature are still working on the guidance that will allow nail salons to reopen. The governor previously revealed that the first case of community spread of coronavirus was linked to a nail salon.