FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Another local large mall is set to reopen this week as the state moves further into phase two of lifting the stay-at-home order.
The Solano Town Center announced that they plan on opening on Wednesday.
Preventative measures will be in place to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, the mall says. Guests may be required to wear masks when shopping at some stores, officials say.
Common areas like the food court will be also be limiting capacity.
The mall’s hours are also being modified to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, then 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.