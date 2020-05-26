YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Dine-in restaurants and shopping centers in Yolo County can reopen Wednesday even though the state gave their approval last week.
Yolo was the last in our region to hold off on giving those businesses the green light. Restaurants opened for dine-in service in Placer County in mid-May, and in Sacramento County, residents returned to some of their favorite spots last Friday.
County officials say barbershops and hair salons can reopen on Thursday, and churches can resume in-person services on Friday. Remote services are still strongly encouraged for Yolo County churches.
The county said residents are still expected to wear a face covering in public and practice social distancing.
Nail salons, gyms, libraries, public pools, playgrounds, night clubs, and more remain closed under the state health order.