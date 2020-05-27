



LINCOLN (CBS13) — Gunshots and chaos took over a quiet Lincoln neighborhood, sparking a massive police presence Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect barricaded inside a home and refused to come out. The chilling moments leading up to this were caught on camera.

Neighbors in the quiet Foskett Ranch area said they heard someone scream for help. When one woman checked it out, she heard shots fired and dashed back inside her home. The shots continued. She hid with her fiancé, Joe Morris, as help arrived.

“Really within a few seconds, we heard several gunshots going off. And we couldn’t tell where those gunshots were coming from at the time,” he said.

A neighbor living just yards away from the scene sent me this video. It’s terrifying. Shows his fiancé rushing to the door after hearing someone call for help. Then shots fired @CBSSacramento https://t.co/oWWRDeln1Z pic.twitter.com/DKV5NNL9za — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) May 28, 2020

Officers responded in full force after panicked 911 calls.

“When they got there they heard two more shots and they also found two individuals that had been shot in front of the home,” said Jill Thompson, the public information officer for Lincoln Police.

Officers said those victims had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was hiding inside a home on Conejo Drive and refused to come out.

“They were in communication with the subject for almost four hours,” Thompson said.

Officers said they contacted him by phone and messenger, asking for a peaceful end to this. Neighbors were told to shelter in place. Morris was inside just yards away.

“The biggest thing was, is this person at large? Is this person in our backyard? Is this person in any yard?” Morris said.

A canine was deployed to help get the suspect, 28-year-old Christopher William Douglass, into custody. Police said he was combative and the canine bit him.

“It was nerve-wracking but at the same time you’re trying to keep a sound mind,” Morris said.

Lincoln Police said hours before the shooting happened, they had responded to the same house for a welfare check but nothing thing was wrong at the time. The suspect is now facing attempted murder charges.