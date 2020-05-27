WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Over the course of the last week restaurants, churches, and hair salons are all up and running but there are concerns the rapid reopening is too fast.

Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) says he was not surprised the state allowed retails stores, restaurants, and child care facilities to open, but was surprised to see that less than a week later churches and hair salons got the go-ahead.

Despite hesitation from some, Great Clips in West Sacramento was open for business Wednesday afternoon with long lines and even longer wait time.

“These are the first guys that were open when I looked online,” Marc Concepcion said.

He waited two hours to get his haircut after three months of letting his locks grow. But, he was conscious of safety procedures going into his appointment.

“If I go in there and not everybody is wearing a mask I’m leaving,” he told CBS13.

Despite industries across California reopening, social distancing rules are still in effect across the state, so be mindful and as always you are encouraged to wear masks.