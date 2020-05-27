Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Diocese of Stockton is making plans to resume public masses.
Church officials say services will resume June 14 with the state’s recommended precautions. Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity and will not exceed 100 people.
People will be asked to wear face masks, and singing will not be part of the service. The diocese is also encouraging people at high risk of complications from the virus to continue worshiping at home.
The diocese suspended in-person services on March 17. Instead, masses were celebrated online through live streams and on social media.
Masses are still not required, and vulnerable populations are encouraged to remain home and participate virtually.