Stockton Father Appears In Court After Daughter Found Dead In GarageA Stockton father accused of torturing his daughter was arraigned via video conference Wednesday in San Joaquin County.

6 minutes ago

Park Rangers Closing Tiscornia Beach Parking Lot On SaturdayRangers say the parking lot will be closed in response to an unauthorized event advertised on social media.

8 minutes ago

Man Staying Afloat By Painting Through The PandemicAs many businesses begin the reopening process, people who rely on the entertainment industry still have their normal work lives on pause. But that doesn't mean they haven't found other ways to stay afloat amid trying times.

20 minutes ago

Shooting Suspect Arrested In Lincoln After StandoffGunshots and chaos took over a quiet Lincoln neighborhood, sparking a massive police presence Wednesday afternoon.

33 minutes ago

Is California Reopening Too Soon?Over the course of the last week restaurants, churches, and hair salons are all up and running but there are concerns the rapid reopening is too fast.

49 minutes ago