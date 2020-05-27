Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health workers, home care workers, social workers and janitors brought a caravan to the California State Capitol on Wednesday to protest proposed budget cuts.
The caravan of more than 60 cars honked their horns and circled the capitol, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to change his budget plan.
Workers are saying that cuts to pay and services would harm at-risk communities, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group that organized Wednesday’s protest is part of the SEIU labor union.
California legislators will have to pass the budget in about two and a half weeks.