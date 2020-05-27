  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california budget, Coronavirus, Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health workers, home care workers, social workers and janitors brought a caravan to the California State Capitol on Wednesday to protest proposed budget cuts.

The caravan of more than 60 cars honked their horns and circled the capitol, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to change his budget plan.

Workers are saying that cuts to pay and services would harm at-risk communities, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group that organized Wednesday’s protest is part of the SEIU labor union.

California legislators will have to pass the budget in about two and a half weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply