Filed Under:Fairfield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Crews will be out for the next day fixing power lines that came falling down in a Fairfield neighborhood when they were clipped by a truck.

The incident happened Wednesday morning along Dove Avenue. A Fairfield Fire Department spokesperson says a flatbed truck was carrying a portable building when the AC unit on top got caught on some overhead power lines.

PG&E crews are now at the scene fixing the lines and power poles that came down.

A total of 98 people are expected to be without power until midnight, PG&E says.

Dover Avenue between Meadowlark Drive and E. Tabor Avenue is closed. Fairfield police say the closure is expected to last until Thursday.

Authorities urge people to use this incident as a reminder to never touch or even approach a fallen power line.

