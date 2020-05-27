7:40 p.m. Update:

The male subject has exited the house and is in police custody and getting medical treatment after he was barricaded in the residence for nearly four hours.

Police initially responded to the neighborhood after reports of shots fired. They say around 3 p.m., a man called 911 screaming for help saying shots had been fired.

According to police, the man who was barricaded was the only person inside the home. Two other people were found near the residence with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. It’s unclear at this time what their connection is to the suspect.

The identity of the man has not been released. Police were able to detain him with the help of a K9 officer.

Law enforcement is expected to remain on the scene for a couple more hours.

6 p.m. Update:

The shooting investigation is still ongoing in Lincoln. Police have been on the scene for approximately three hours.

Officers say a male subject remains in his residence and officers are actively communicating with him to resolve the situation.

Residents in the Foskett Ranch neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as officers continue their investigation.

A mobile command center has been set up

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office has set up a mobile command center at the scene.

—

LINCOLN (CBS13) — The Lincoln Police Department is working an active situation on El Camino Verde near Jorgensen Drive.

Police say this is a shooting investigation. Officers reportedly heard two additional shots fired after they arrived on the scene.

Police have not released any more information about the situation. Several agencies were called to assist with the investigation including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Fire, Rocklin Police, and CHP

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting on El Camino Verde near Jorgensen Drive

Officials have not reported any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.