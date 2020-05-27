6 p.m. Update: The shooting investigation is still ongoing in Lincoln. Police have been on the scene for approximately three hours.

Residents in the Foskett Ranch neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place as officers continue their investigation.

—

LINCOLN (CBS13) — The Lincoln Police Department is working an active situation on El Camino Verde near Jorgensen Drive.

Police say this is a shooting investigation. Officers reportedly heard two additional shots fired after they arrived on the scene.

Police have not released any more information about the situation. Several agencies were called to assist with the investigation including the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Fire, Rocklin Police, and CHP

#HappeningNow Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting on El Camino Verde near Jorgensen Drive @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Dng6uQkDC4 — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) May 27, 2020

Officials have not reported any injuries yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.