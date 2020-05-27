LINCOLN (CBS13) — A shooting suspect was arrested on two counts of attempted murder in Lincoln Wednesday evening after an hours-long standoff.

Police say 28-year-old Christopher William Douglass was arrested on a warrant after several hours of negotiations and the help of a police K9.

Earlier Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Conejo Drive for a welfare check. Officers contacted a man and said there was no crime and no one else in the residence, so they left.

Four hours later, police received multiple calls of shots fired in the same area. When they got to the scene, officers heard shots being fired from the direction of the residence they were at earlier in the day.

Two gunshot victims were found within a few houses of the suspect’s residence. Police say the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

It took about four hours for negotiators to convince Douglass to exit the residence. Some neighbors were evacuated during this time and others were told to shelter in place.

Douglass was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be booked at the South Placer Jail.

A motive for this shooting was not released.