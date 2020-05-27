



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County wants to move into stage 3 of California’s reopening plan and allow businesses like nail salons and gyms to reopen.

On Tuesday the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request permission from the state to move into the next stage of reopening. The county was one of the first in the state to get approval to move further into stage 2, opening more retail and restaurants for dining in.

Now county officials are asking to reopen more businesses including lodging for tourism, entertainment venues, nail salons, and gyms. They’re also requesting youth sports and programs can resume. Additionally, the county is asking for flexibility to reopen tourism by June 1.

Placer County has 188 reported cases of coronavirus, five of which are currently in the hospital. The county also approved up to $250,000 for a study of the county’s COVID-19 infection rate by testing antibodies in volunteer residents.

The resolution approved Tuesday also asked the state to release $40 million the county expects to receive through the CARES Act to reimburse local agencies for costs associated with the coronavirus response.