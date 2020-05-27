  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —Dozens of protesters gathered in South Sacramento at Florin Road and 65th Street Wednesday evening.

The gathering comes after the death of George Floyd, who lost consciousness with the knee of a Minneapolis city police officer pressing against his neck. Floyd died hours later at a hospital.

People were in the streets blocking traffic. Some cars tried to get through the crowds, even accelerating toward protesters.

As they stood in the road, protesters chanted “I can’t breathe,” “George Floyd,” and “F— the police.” Some were seen carrying a sign that read “stop the war on black youth.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

