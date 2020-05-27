



WILTON (CBS13) — A Wilton family is getting into the holiday spirit in May. They say their “Christmas in Quarantine” project has taken off.

Alauni Carter is a mom of three and like most people, she’s stuck at home.

“I wanted my kids to know even in times when we’re not able to go out, there’s always ways to help give and serve others,” Carter said.

That’s how Christmas in Quarantine became a thing, a much bigger thing than Alauni expected.

“The day that I was collecting donations I had to cut it off because I couldn’t fit anymore in my vehicle,” she said.

From cleaning out her own kids’ rooms, to a social media post and tremendous support from an East Sacramento moms group, her garage and heart were instantly filled.

“We have iPads, new scooters, bikes, clothes, toys, art supplies,” Carter said.

All of these donations going to families in the area identified by a local Head Start teacher Terri Kohnke.

“All the families that I work with have a financial need, they’re the lowest of the low on income and they can’t afford to go get things to keep their children occupied,” Kohnke said.

From kids stuck at home with medical conditions to families with multiple kids and lost wages, the list of kids in need goes on.

“When we entered this pandemic the resources they normally would get at school that I could hook them up with, they shut down,” she said.

Alauni hopes the deliveries next week will relieve stress for families and bring them joy, a simple act of kindness her family is so glad they took on.

“When ur feeling low and down the best way to get out of that and being frustrated is being able to help someone else,” she said.

The Elk Grove Little League has also jumped in to help, donating their snacks to be included with deliveries next week.