Can Virtual Reality Help Sports Fans Experience Game Day In A Post COVID-19 World?Sports are returning, though the stands remain empty as public health officials advise against large gatherings. Can virtual reality help?

CBS Sports To Highlight Unforgettable Sports Stories With New '60 Minutes Sports: Timeless Stories' SeriesThe six-part series will begin on Saturday, May 30th highlighting 18 stories from past 60 Minutes episodes.

NBA In Talks With Disney About July Return Date In OrlandoThe NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in talks with The Walt Disney Company about resuming the 2019-2020 season in late July at one of its facilities.

Basketball Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With CoronavirusBasketball Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The head coach of Georgetown's men's basketball team is "under care and isolated at a local hospital," according to a statement on Twitter.