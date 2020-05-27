Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a fire at a south Sacramento care home early Wednesday morning.
The scene was along the 7800 block of 38th Avenue.
According to Sacramento Fire, a single-story board and care home caught fire just before 4 a.m. A total of seven people, including the person in charge of the home, lived there.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to a bedroom and hallway.
Two people were transported from the home to the hospital with unspecified injuries, firefighters say.
The Red Cross is now helping the people displaced.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.