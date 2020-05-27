Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are asking for help in finding two young men suspected in the violent robbery of an elderly man in Stockton.
The incident happened back on May 14.
Stockton police say the suspects shoved the man to the ground, then hit him multiple times. They then took his wallet and ran.
The man was left a severe injury. Police have not commented on his current condition, however.
Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released, but the pair is said to be between 15-19 years old. A surveillance photo of the suspects was released by Stockton police on Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact detectives at (209) 937-7204.