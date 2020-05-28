AUBURN (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest after a pair of thefts in Auburn last week that were both caught on video.

The incidents happened back on May 23. In the first incident, a suspect was seen taking a package off the front porch of a home along Erin Drive and running off to a getaway vehicle.

A second incident linked to the suspects happened at the Raley’s parking lot on Lincoln Way where a bicycle was stolen.

Deputies reviewed the surveillance footage from both incidents and recognized the vehicle from a different incident. Deputies then showed up to the vehicle owner’s Foresthill home on Monday and were greeted by the theft suspect right at the door.

The man allegedly gave deputies a false name, but he was soon identified as 28-year-old Alexander Childs.

Fake $20 bills were found in Childs’ wallet, deputies say, and a trailer reported stolen out of Utah was also located. The package, which had a Chromebook inside, and the bicycle taken in the previous incidents were also found at the home.

Deputies identified 41-year-old Jacob Jauregui as the person suspected of driving the getaway car, while the homeowner – 29-year-old Ashley Rosa – also arrested on suspicion of allowing stolen property to be concealed in their house.