Filed Under:California DMV

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening 46 more offices on Thursday.

Its Roseville, Sacramento and south Sacramento offices are all on the reopening list.

The offices will provide limited in-person services and honor some existing appointments.

However, no new appointments will be made at this time.

There will also be new safety protocols in place, including requiring social distancing and face coverings, as well as disinfecting surfaces.

The DMV is still encouraging people to use online services whenever possible.

