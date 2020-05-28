SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is opening 46 more offices on Thursday.
Its Roseville, Sacramento and south Sacramento offices are all on the reopening list.
This THURSDAY, the #CADMV will reopen 46 more offices to the public. Appointments and specific transactions ONLY. Read more here: https://t.co/XHYWJ3Sym3#DMVVirtualOffice #DMVOnlineServices #Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Euocshk6Ij
— CA DMV (@CA_DMV) May 26, 2020
The offices will provide limited in-person services and honor some existing appointments.
However, no new appointments will be made at this time.
There will also be new safety protocols in place, including requiring social distancing and face coverings, as well as disinfecting surfaces.
The DMV is still encouraging people to use online services whenever possible.