



WILLIAMS (CBS13) — Colusa County is now the first county in the state to vote on lifting the shelter-in-place order and open on its own terms.

Businesses in this rural county, say it’s still not enough to return to normal. County leaders say the state’s order violates civil rights by staying closed, so they passed a resolution that lifts the shelter-in-place restrictions. Businesses say they are still bound by the state’s order and even with this resolution, not much will change.

“It is our passion, it is our passion,” said Don Litchfield, Owner of Rocco’s, one of just a few restaurants in Colusa.

He was emotional while sharing how hard the past two months have been.

“It’s very hard, very hard. The restaurant industry has taken a hit across the nation,” Litchfield said.

One day after the County Board of Supervisors said they will not enforce any state coronavirus guidance or orders, Litchfield says that doesn’t really change much for businesses like his.

“The ABC rules us, not the county,” Litchfield said.

He’s talking about the state licensing board, Alcoholic Beverage Control, which he says has a hold on bars and restaurants. They’ll have to abide by the state rules until the Governor lifts shelter-in-place order.

“It doesn’t change anything for us, except we can sit at every table in the dining room,” Litchfield said.

He says it’s the same story at Granzella’s Restaurant and grocery, in neighboring Williams. Owner Dino said they’ll stick with the state guidance so they have the state licensing watching.

“It’s the ripple effect, not only in the restaurant business but cosmetology, the barbers and the salons,” said Litchfield.

County leaders say the numbers here don’t justify the reality, with only five cases in the county, leaders say Colusa shouldn’t have the same restrictions as larger counties with more cases.

“I think there is a lot of frustration though, that the county has been lumped into a one-size-fits-all type of criteria for the state as a whole,” said County Counsel Marcus Kropf.

“I think by implication, there is some frustration and thoughts among certain citizens that a lot of these orders may be overbearing and may infringe on constitutional rights,” said Kropf.

But for Litchfield, the caution tape at his bar stays up. He says he’ll keep waiting for the state.

The Colusa County Office of Education says schools will return in August with an additional option of distance learning.

The county says churches will now be able to hold in-person services.