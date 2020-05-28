  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s office is looking for three men who went into the water in a remote area Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident happened at Happy Valley Road Cutoff Road and Mt. Aukum Road.

Fire crews and CHP copter are all assisting in this operation. Deputies are searching in Camp Creek, which is part of the Cosumnes River system.

A witness told CBS13 two of the missing people were trying to save a person who went into the water.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the three men are still missing.

