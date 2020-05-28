El Dorado County Deputies Searching For 3 People In Camp CreekThe El Dorado County Sheriff's office is looking for three people who went into the water at Happy Valley Road Cutoff Road and Mt. Aukum Road.

Sacramento County Opens File On Death Of Unarmed Black ManThe Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released the investigative file on the 2017 shooting of an unarmed black man that concluded the killing was justified, contradicting a county finding that excessive force was used.

Legal Sports Betting Pitched As California Budget SalveTwo California lawmakers on Thursday pitched legalized sports betting as a way to help prop up a state budget devastated by the economic shutdown designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though their revised proposal immediately reignited a turf battle between powerful gambling interests.

Coronavirus Unemployment: Inside EDD’s $11.1 Million Call Center Contract As Calls Go UnansweredAfter months of promises and millions of dollars spent on the EDD call center, people are still struggling to get through to someone with answers at the EDD.