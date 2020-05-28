Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s office is looking for three people who went into the water at Happy Valley Road Cutoff Road and Mt. Aukum Road.
Fire crews and CHP copter are all assisting in this operation. Deputies are searching in Camp Creek, which is part of the Cosumnes River system.
A witness told CBS13 two of the missing people were trying to save a person who went into the water. The incident happened late Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.