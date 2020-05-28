



GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A man is under arrest, accused of killing his mother and stepfather in Grass Valley.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a man who said he needed police to come to a residence in the 15000 block of Greenhorn Road in Grass Valley, and then hung up.

After trying unsuccessfully to regain contact with the man, deputies went to the residence and were met outside by the suspect, Dennis Wallace, 60 years old of Grass Valley. Deputies say he appeared to be agitated and was detained, according to deputies.

Deputies then went inside the home and found the bodies of a male and a female who were appeared to be killed by blunt force trauma.

Wallace is the son of the female victim and the step-son of the male victim. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

The investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims will be released after notification of next of kin.