SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor has died after an incident involving power lines above a Land Park home late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 1300 block of Marian Way.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded a little after 10:30 a.m. for a reported tree fire at a private home and found that a contractor was stuck in a tree about 50-feet off the ground.

Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured the worker. The person was a tree trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say.

Officials later confirmed that a man in his 50s has died.

SMUD crews have also responded to the scene to make sure the power lines are safe, firefighters say.

