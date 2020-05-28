SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor has died after an incident involving power lines above a Land Park home late Thursday morning.
The scene is along the 1300 block of Marian Way.
Sacramento Fire says crews responded a little after 10:30 a.m. for a reported tree fire at a private home and found that a contractor was stuck in a tree about 50-feet off the ground.
Sac Fire confirms a man in his 50's has died. A tree trimmer was working on a tree at a home when a loud noise was heard and some sparks were seen @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/3mOBMZgB9S
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) May 28, 2020
Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured the worker. The person was a tree trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say.
Officials later confirmed that a man in his 50s has died.
SMUD crews have also responded to the scene to make sure the power lines are safe, firefighters say.