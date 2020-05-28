SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor was apparently injured by power lines in an incident above a Land Park home late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 1300 block of Marian Way.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded a little after 10:30 a.m. for a reported tree fire at a private home and found that a contractor was stuck in a tree about 50-feet off the ground.

There was no fire but conditions warranted precautions as it is believed that nearby electrical lines caused the persons injuries. SMUD is on scene to ensure safety as fire crews work to rescue the person down to ground level. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 28, 2020

Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured the worker. The person was a tree trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say.

The extent of the worker’s injuries isn’t clear at this point. Crews are now working to get the person down.

SMUD crews have also responded to the scene to make sure the power lines are safe, firefighters say.