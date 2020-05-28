Filed Under:land park, Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor was apparently injured by power lines in an incident above a Land Park home late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 1300 block of Marian Way.

Sacramento Fire says crews responded a little after 10:30 a.m. for a reported tree fire at a private home and found that a contractor was stuck in a tree about 50-feet off the ground.

Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured the worker. The person was a tree trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say.

The extent of the worker’s injuries isn’t clear at this point. Crews are now working to get the person down.

SMUD crews have also responded to the scene to make sure the power lines are safe, firefighters say.

