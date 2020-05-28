SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A contractor has died after an incident involving power lines above a Land Park home late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 1300 block of Marian Way. Sacramento Fire says crews responded a little after 10:30 a.m. for a reported tree fire at a private home and found that a contractor was stuck in a tree about 50-feet off the ground.

Firefighters believe nearby power lines injured the worker. The person was a tree trimmer contracted by the property owner, firefighters say.

Officials later confirmed that a man in his 50s has died.

SMUD crews have also responded to the scene to make sure the power lines are safe, firefighters say.

A special team with the fire department that is trained for these types of incidents had to be called in to assist. Fire officials say anytime firefighters are dealing with live powerlines, they have to be extra cautious.

It was very emotional for neighbors, including family members who work with the man that died in this accident. When first responders arrived, they found the man high up in a tree who was unresponsive.

“I don’t think anyone is ever truly ready and prepared to walk up and see a person who appears to have died up 50 feet in a tree and it’s a very difficult situation,” fire captain Keith Wade said.

Officials believe the man who died works for a family-owned company.

Firefighters recommend people first call utility companies if they are working near powerlines to avoid tragedies like what happened Thursday.