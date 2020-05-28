



LINDEN (CBS13) — A man angry that he wasn’t being let inside allegedly shot a weapon towards a Linden gun range, authorities say.

The incident happened Thursday outside the Linden Gun Range.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a man showed up at the range and wanted to use the facility. However, the man was not a member and wasn’t let in.

The man then became irate and allegedly fired his weapon towards the range, then took off in his car.

Deputies later spotted the car on Highway 4 and went to pull it over, but it crashed on the side of the road.

That man has since been detained. His name has not been released at this point.

No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

No other information about the incident has been released yet.