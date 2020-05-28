



LINDEN (CBS13) — A man angry that he wasn’t being let inside allegedly shot a weapon towards a Linden gun range, authorities say.

The incident happened Thursday outside the Linden Gun Range.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Zonathan Derrell Butler showed up at the range and wanted to use the facility. However, he was not a member and wasn’t let in.

Butler then became irate and reportedly fired his weapon 29 times towards the range, then took off in his car.

Deputies later spotted the car on Highway 4 and went to pull it over, but it crashed on the side of the road.

Butler was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon, negligently discharging a weapon at an inhabited building, criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.