MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say vandalism to an electrical substation caused a widespread power outage in northwest Modesto on Thursday morning.
According to the Modesto Irrigation District, the substation on Prescott Road was vandalized.
Outage was caused by vandalism to one of our electrical substations. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience and understanding this morning! Power already restored to many customers.
— ModestoIrrigationDst (@mod_irrigation) May 28, 2020
It’s unclear how many people suffered a power outage, but MID says most have been restored.
Exactly what kind of damage was done to the substation is unclear.
The power outage also caused the traffic lights at several intersections to stop working, police say. Drivers are reminded to treat intersections where lights aren’t functioning as four-way stops.