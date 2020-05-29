SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after he was found shot in Meadowview late Thursday night.

The scene was on Coral Gables Court, off of Meadowview Road.

Sacramento police say officers responded just after 10 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fire. At the scene, officers found that a man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and later medics started first aid, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation and are canvassing the neighborhood.

No suspect information was available at this point in the investigation.

The name of the man has not been released.