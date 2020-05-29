  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Meadowview, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a man has died after he was found shot in Meadowview late Thursday night.

The scene was on Coral Gables Court, off of Meadowview Road.

Sacramento police say officers responded just after 10 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fire. At the scene, officers found that a man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers and later medics started first aid, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation and are canvassing the neighborhood.

No suspect information was available at this point in the investigation.

The name of the man has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply