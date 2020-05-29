



– Yolo County announced on Friday that the coronavirus testing facility in the area will move from Woodland to West Sacramento from June 2-20 with up to 135 people able to be tested each day.

Testing is by appointment only and appointments will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Test results will be available within 2-3 days, officials said.

According to Yolo County Public Information Officer Jenny Tan, residents will receive the address of the testing site after applying for an appointment, either online or by phone at (888) 634-1123. Those without health insurance will have their costs covered by the state. For those with health insurance, their provider will be billed and there will be no out of pocket costs.

“Hundreds of Yolo County residents have taken advantage of the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing. Now residents of Broderick, Bryte and West Sacramento will enjoy the same access to free testing,” said Yolo County Board Chair Gary Sandy. “Expanded testing coupled with contact tracing is pivotal to a safe and healthy re-opening for our community.”

The testing site is only to determine if individuals currently are infected with COVID-19, not to test for antibodies, officials said. The county also said children 12 and under will not be tested due to safety concerns.

Face masks and social distancing are required when visiting the facility. The testing site is not a drive-thru site and those arriving to be tested will need to walk a short distance to the facility.