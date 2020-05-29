SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Catholic Diocese says they plan on reopening their parishes for mass starting on June 14.

Bishop Jaime Soto made the announcement on Friday.

Attendance will be limited to either 25 percent of normal capacity or a maximum of 100 people. Those guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus were outlined by California officials earlier in the week.

While churches are opening up, Bishop Soto noted that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass remains effect. That dispensation has been in effect since March 13.

People in vulnerable populations – like the elderly or those with underlying health conditions – are still being strongly urged by the diocese to stay home.

Churches will be sanitizing pews, door handles and railings frequently as part of the reopening. Shared hymnals are also being removed, while some practices – like the Communion cup – are being suspended.

Parishioners are also being encouraged to wear masks, the diocese says.

The diocese noted that some churches who have made the necessary preparations could begin holding Mass again as early as June 8.