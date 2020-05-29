ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the driver who struck a bicyclist who was in the bike lane, then took off.
The incident happened Tuesday morning on Elk Grove Boulevard between Foulks Ranch Drive and Laguna Lake Way.
Elk Grove police say the bicyclist suffered severe head lacerations and was taken to the hospital.
Evidence left at the scene, along with information from witnesses, lead police to believe the suspect was driving a white 2010-2013 Honda Accord. The suspect’s car will likely have damage to its windshield, passenger side body panels, and will be missing its passenger-side mirror.
Some details about the driver have been released, including that it appears to be an older woman with grey hair who could barely see over the steering wheel.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact Elk Grove police at (916) 627-3714.