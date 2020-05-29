SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As California moves through the stages of reopening, some casinos across the state are back in business.
In Northern California, Jackson Rancheria, Cache Creek, and Thunder Valley casinos are all set to reopen on June 8. This comes after the Hard Rock Casino reopened in Wheatland. Red Hawk casino also plans to open on June 1.
While each casino is different, all are focusing on increased sanitation measures and temperature checks. Additionally, gamblers should expect to see more plexiglass barriers around the casinos, protecting employees and each other.
Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
Learn more about the reopenings on each casino’s website.