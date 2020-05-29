



OAKLAND (CBS) — Former Oakland Coliseum public address announcer Roy Steele’s booming voice has remained etched in the memories of A’s fans long after his 2005 retirement.

It’s a memory many recalled on social media when the team revealed Thursday that he had died.

“We mourn the loss of the ‘Voice Of God’, Roy Steele passed away at his home today. As the PA voice of the A’s for nearly four decades, his booming baritone filled the Coliseum from the Mustache Gang to Billy Ball, the Bash Brothers and Moneyball. Beloved by all, he touched the lives of generations of A’s fans. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

His impact was being remembered by the A’s loyal following.

Ryan White posted on Twitter: “I just learned that Roy Steele the best pa announcer in the bay area has died earlier today. Since i have lived in the bay for 22 years now I only heard his voice for twelve years but was great. Will miss you. R.i.p.”

Steele was a resident of Auburn.

