No other information has been released at this point.
TRACY (CBS13) — Police say an officer shot a suspect in Tracy early Friday morning.
The scene is along Golden Springs Drive, but started along the 1800 block of Camellia Drive.
Tracy police say, around 2 a.m., they got several calls about a domestic disturbance and vandalism to a vehicle. They also got a report about an armed suspect in the area.
An officer then got in a foot pursuit with the suspect. At some point during that chase, the officer shot the suspect.
The suspect has been taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.
A knife was recovered at the scene, police say.
