WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wild West Feed and Pet Supply in West Sacramento is closing its doors after 39 years of business.
The store, which sold food and supplies for pets and livestock, announced Friday owner Paul Holtzen has decided to retire, so the store will be closing.
He opened the store with his wife in 1981 in the country West Shopping Center.
Holtzen hopes to completely liquidate all of his inventory, fixtures, and equipment over the next month. Wild West Feed and Pet Supply will be holding retirement and liquidation sale through June.