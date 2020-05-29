Hundreds Of Black Lives Matter Activists Protest Death Of George Floyd In SacramentoBlack Lives Matter activists are gathering in Oak Park to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after he was detained by police earlier this week.

Colin Kaepernick Will Establish Fund To Pay Legal Fees For George Floyd Protesters In MinneapolisColin Kaepernick entered the national spotlight in 2016 when he kneeled during the national anthem and raised his fist to protest racial inequality. Now, as people around the nation protest the death of George Floyd, Kaepernick is stepping in to help by establishing a fund to pay the legal fees for protesters in Minneapolis.

Mutliple Fights Break Out At Arden Fair Mall On Day Of ReopeningMultiple fights broke out outside of Arden Fair Mall Friday afternoon, hours after the mall reopened for the first time in months.

California To Vote On Business Tax Hike Worth Up To $12BCalifornia voters in November will decide whether to increase property taxes on commercial and industrial land to raise up to an estimated $12 billion annually for public schools and city halls across the state.