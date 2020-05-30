Comments
CERES (CBS13) – One driver is dead and another in the hospital after an early morning car crash on Sunday, according to the Ceres Police Department.
The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Hatch Road and Central Avenue.
A woman, 65, from Turlock was driving eastbound on Hatch Road approaching Central Avenue and collided with another driver, Raul Soto Hernandez, 53, of Modesto, making a left turn from Central Avenue, police said.
The Turlock woman suffered fatal injuries and Hernandez was being treated at the hospital for his injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation but authorities said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.